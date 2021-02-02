CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of COR opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day moving average is $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

