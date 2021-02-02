CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.56

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.56 and last traded at $140.49, with a volume of 1017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after buying an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after buying an additional 173,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 586,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

