Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $81.99 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,775.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,642.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.