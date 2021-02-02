Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.14. 846,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,438,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.65 and a 200 day moving average of $268.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $698.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

