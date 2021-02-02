Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,566,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period.

FPX stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.21. 1,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $129.52.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

