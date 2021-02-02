Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

SPEM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 19,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,013. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18.

