Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $107.44. 13,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

