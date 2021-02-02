Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $31.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 3,924,550 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.