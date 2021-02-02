Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 184.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 610,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 589,201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,716,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,315,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,071. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

