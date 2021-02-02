Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,897 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. 10,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

