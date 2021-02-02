Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VSS stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. 1,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $126.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.