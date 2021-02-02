Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,166,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 657,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 234,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $99.83. 83,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

