Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

CRSR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of CRSR opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

