Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Costamare alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.