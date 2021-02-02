Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The firm has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.93 and a 200-day moving average of $358.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.