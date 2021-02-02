COTI (COTI) Hits Market Cap of $37.69 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. COTI has a total market capitalization of $37.69 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COTI has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00149688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00066308 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00257431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00037414 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

