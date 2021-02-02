Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Trading Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) were up 5.3% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Covanta traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 958,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 889,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

CVA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $89,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

