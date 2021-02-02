CPChain Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $90,031.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00310463 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00032258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003350 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01645799 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.