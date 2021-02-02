Creative Planning Acquires 386,249 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,249 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

