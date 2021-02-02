Creative Planning Has $100.95 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,241 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 15.55% of Global X MLP ETF worth $100,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

