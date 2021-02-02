Creative Planning Has $24.43 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,833 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 110,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

