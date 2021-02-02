Creative Planning Has $32.12 Million Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

