Creative Planning Has $55.84 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,931 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.83% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $55,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

