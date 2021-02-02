Creative Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,264 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.52% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 607.9% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 84,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 72,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

