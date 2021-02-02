Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.80% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $330,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.