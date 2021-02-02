Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $25.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,981. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.43 and a 200-day moving average of $365.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

