Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised Crédit Agricole from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CRARY opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

