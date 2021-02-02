Credit Suisse Group Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $50.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.85 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

