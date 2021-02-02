Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

