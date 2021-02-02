CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) were down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.06 and a beta of -0.41.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.78%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

