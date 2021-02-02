Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

Crew Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 233,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,302. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

