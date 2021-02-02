CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 147,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 2.37.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

