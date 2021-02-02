CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics' lead pipeline candidate CTX001, a CRISPR gene-edited therapy, is being developed for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) in collaboration with Vertex. If successfully developed, CTX001 can reap huge profits as both diseases have a high unmet medical need. The company’s other pipeline candidates are in early-stage development for various cancer indications. However, in absence of a marketed product, it is solely dependent on Vertex for collaborations revenues, which remains a constant woe. Moreover, its candidates are years away from achieving commercialization. Acute competition is also a worry for CRISPR Therapeutics as some companies are developing gene-edited therapies. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.13.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $165.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 2.37.
In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
