Critical Review: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and ReGen Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $72.55 million 12.68 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -54.08 ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ReGen Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of ReGen Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and ReGen Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -34.26% -11.57% -8.79% ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OrthoPediatrics and ReGen Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ReGen Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.30%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than ReGen Biologics.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, and QuickPack. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About ReGen Biologics

ReGen Biologics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the repair and generation of soft tissue in humans, primarily for orthopedic applications. The company's proprietary collagen matrix technology includes applications in orthopedics, general surgery, spine, cardiovascular, and drug delivery. Its products include Menaflex collagen meniscus implant device, for use in surgical procedures for the reinforcement and repair of soft tissue injuries of the medial meniscus; and SharpShooter Tissue Repair System, an instrument that allows surgeons to place needles in hard-to-reach locations of the meniscus. The company sells its products in the United States, the European Union, the Republic of South Africa, Canada, Australia, Chile, and Japan. ReGen Biologics Inc. was formerly known as Aros Corp and changed its name to ReGen Biologics Inc. in November, 2002. ReGen Biologics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey. On April 8, 2011, ReGen Biologics Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 14, 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.