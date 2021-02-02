Critical Survey: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) & CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and CyrusOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 CyrusOne 0 5 11 0 2.69

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $82.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given CyrusOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and CyrusOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 8.43 $89.96 million $1.67 10.48 CyrusOne $981.30 million 9.34 $41.40 million $3.63 20.96

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyrusOne. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 21.07% 10.30% 2.07% CyrusOne -2.91% 1.23% 0.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CyrusOne beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

