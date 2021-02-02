CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

CFB opened at $11.65 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $608.08 million, a P/E ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

