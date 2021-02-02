Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. Buys 4,100 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 4,100 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,962.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,962.08.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 31,930 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,665.25.

On Monday, November 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,847.94.

Shares of TSE CRWN opened at C$5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.14 and a twelve month high of C$8.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

