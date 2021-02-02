Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $164.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

