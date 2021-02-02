Crown Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $10,760.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crown has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.92 or 0.01225422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00511434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,466,160 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

