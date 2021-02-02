Crust Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $9.37 or 0.00026333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000262 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,908 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network.

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

