Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $325.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00065874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00824268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.48 or 0.04884784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.