CryptoAds Marketplace Price Reaches $0.0112 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $159,275.70 and approximately $109,414.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00138481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00065783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00245291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00036340 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.