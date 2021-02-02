Cryptobuyer Market Capitalization Hits $778,787.16 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $778,787.16 and approximately $2,178.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.00831275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.47 or 0.04683942 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Token Profile

XPT is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

