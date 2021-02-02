Cryptocean Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $5,048.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00841074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.81 or 0.04663397 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

