Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Cullinan Management stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Cullinan Management has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Cullinan Management Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

