Cummins (CMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMI opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

