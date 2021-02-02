CVB Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 350,426 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.