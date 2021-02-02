CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 409,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 154,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

