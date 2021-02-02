Cwm LLC Acquires 13,617 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

