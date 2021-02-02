Cwm LLC Acquires 19,921 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Spire by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Spire by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SR. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

NYSE SR opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

